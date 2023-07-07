Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 33,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 65,753 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $9.99.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

