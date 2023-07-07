IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird downgraded IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,752,271. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 557,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 180,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,243,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,247,000 after acquiring an additional 150,021 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth about $6,232,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,517,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 231,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.