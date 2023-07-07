Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 727,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of JKHY opened at $163.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.65. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.08.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

