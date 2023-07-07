Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 572,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75,953 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

