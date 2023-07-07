JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,531,500 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,071,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,438.3 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

Shares of JDHIF stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

