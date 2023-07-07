Jeffrey C. Kunins Sells 22,900 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total value of $4,422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,556,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.61 and a 52-week high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

