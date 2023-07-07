JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) & Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Free Report) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -3.07% -3.54% -0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and JetBlue Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi N/A N/A N/A $10.16 7.92 JetBlue Airways $9.16 billion 0.31 -$362.00 million ($0.91) -9.52

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JetBlue Airways. JetBlue Airways is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of JetBlue Airways shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and JetBlue Airways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi 0 0 0 0 N/A JetBlue Airways 0 7 0 0 2.00

JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $8.65, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given JetBlue Airways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JetBlue Airways is more favorable than Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi.

Summary

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi beats JetBlue Airways on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services. It is also involved in training, airport operation, and investment activities; provides cabin interior products and cargo transportation; and the trading of aviation fuel. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 24 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

