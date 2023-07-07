JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,400

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,800 ($60.92) to GBX 4,400 ($55.84) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.48) to GBX 4,580 ($58.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($55.21) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($64.73) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,651 ($59.03) to GBX 4,474 ($56.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,494.43 ($57.04).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,835 ($48.67) on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,120 ($39.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,549 ($57.74). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,125.05. The company has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 908.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.