Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $35.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $829,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,389,000 after buying an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after purchasing an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

