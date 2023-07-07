KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 85,582 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

