Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.82. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 515,662 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

