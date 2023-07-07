Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Down to $55.91

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.91, but opened at $53.93. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 352,288 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

