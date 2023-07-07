Kooman & Associates Has $10.32 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kooman & Associates trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $442.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $446.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $426.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.