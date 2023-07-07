Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $113.46 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

