Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 989 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.9 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $16.22 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Gladstone Land Profile



Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

