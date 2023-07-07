Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,355 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.66 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

