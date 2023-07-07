Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 396.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.2 %

BLDR opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.