Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 396.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.2 %
BLDR opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $140.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.58.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.