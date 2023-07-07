Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $32.97 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.