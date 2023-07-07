Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

