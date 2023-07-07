Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $699,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $186.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.