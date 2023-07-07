Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $248,000 in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 8.0% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE:RACE opened at $313.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $327.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.16.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.62.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

