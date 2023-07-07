Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $221,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $100.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

