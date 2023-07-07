Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after purchasing an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

