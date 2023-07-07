Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.1 %
Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $159.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.
About Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
