Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 966.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 128,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100,748 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,837.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,493 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,455,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

XSD stock opened at $214.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $223.94.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

