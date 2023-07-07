Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,136 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

ADI opened at $186.19 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.10. The company has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

