Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,134 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $101.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

