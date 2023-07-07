Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,894.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

