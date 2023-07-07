Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 38.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 42,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Stock Down 1.6 %

Tri-Continental stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Tri-Continental Cuts Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

