Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 286 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

