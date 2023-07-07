Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $219.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $230.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,221 shares of company stock worth $33,249,667 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

