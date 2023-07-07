Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.56 and its 200 day moving average is $488.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

