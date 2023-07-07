Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

