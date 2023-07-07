Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $215.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.06. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.59 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.01 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $389,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,997,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRTX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.44.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

