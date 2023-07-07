Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.