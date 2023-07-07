Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.05 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.25.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

