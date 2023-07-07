Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 153,164 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $137.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $89.41 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

