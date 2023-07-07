Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 259.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 149,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

