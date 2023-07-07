Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,329 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $92,588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ING Groep by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after acquiring an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

