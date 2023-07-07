Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 748 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

VWO opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

