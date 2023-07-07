Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,153.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,244.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,171.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.54 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.