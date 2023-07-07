Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 84,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.