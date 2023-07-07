Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,294,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average is $150.96. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

