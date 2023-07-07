Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

