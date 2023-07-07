LGT Group Foundation Sells 24,973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,973 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 39,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

XOM opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $416.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

