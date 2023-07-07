Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $364.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $178.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $383.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

