Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

