Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipella Pharmaceuticals
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.