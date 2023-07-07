LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) versus Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Critical Comparison

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $596.58 million 3.03 -$118.70 million ($1.79) -15.23 Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.39 -$89.26 million ($34.80) -0.18

Profitability

Stronghold Digital Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveRamp and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -19.90% -6.46% -5.16% Stronghold Digital Mining -110.35% -12.39% -3.98%

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LiveRamp and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 5 0 2.83 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 2 0 2.40

LiveRamp currently has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 217.40%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy. Its platform supports various people-based marketing solutions, including data collaboration, activation, measurement and analytics, identity, and data marketplace. The company sells its solutions to enterprise marketers, agencies, marketing technology providers, publishers, and data providers in various industry verticals, such as financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, and non-profit. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

