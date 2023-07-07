Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 23,506 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGIC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $663.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $142.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 755,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 355,481 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 257,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

