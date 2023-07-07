Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 254 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Down 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

